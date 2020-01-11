Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 325,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.