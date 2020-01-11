Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.51

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.51 and traded as high as $48.89. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 12,632 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 4,051 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $206,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,434,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,453 shares of company stock worth $1,548,533 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

