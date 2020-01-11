Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.93

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and traded as low as $34.07. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $193.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 16.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

