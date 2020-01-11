Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $69.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.40 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $72.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $273.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.78 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 80,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $370.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

