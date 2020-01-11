Conceal Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $697,596.00 and $126,328.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00053302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00735505 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00200530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004716 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,186,839 coins and its circulating supply is 5,533,429 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

