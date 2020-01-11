Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday.

STZ traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,205. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

