Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $211.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $157.14 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

