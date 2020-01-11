Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Sparta Commercial Services (NASDAQ:SRCO)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 8 8 0 2.33 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.12, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.05 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -174.35 Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85% Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zillow Group beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

