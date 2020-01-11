Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $834.14 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $834.14 million and approximately $154.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00054164 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078597 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,082.10 or 0.99943145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00053114 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

