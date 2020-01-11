Counterparty (XCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $284.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $284.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counterparty has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00015639 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,394 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

