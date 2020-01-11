Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 441.83 ($5.81).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.95.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

