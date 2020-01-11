Courier Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,203. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.