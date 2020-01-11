Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.53. 3,099,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.