Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. 3,926,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,021. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

