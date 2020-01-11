Credit Suisse Group Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRBY. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price objective on shares of Burberry Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,033.21 ($26.75).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,217 ($29.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,142.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,095.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.