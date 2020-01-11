Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.01

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0085 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $12.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

REML opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

