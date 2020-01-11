Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.5% annually over the last three years.

SLVO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

