Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Creditbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $10,957.00 and $1.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

