Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 783,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,109,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

