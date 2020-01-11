Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

CCRN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.