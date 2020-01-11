CRYPTO20 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,575.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $12,575.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.58 or 0.05827138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001175 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,391,307 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

