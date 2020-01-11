CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. CSP has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

