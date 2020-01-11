Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

CELP opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

