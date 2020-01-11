Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 778,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $679.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,325.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $206,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

