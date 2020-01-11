DA Davidson Trims Coty (NYSE:COTY) Target Price to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

COTY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 333.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 5,214.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

