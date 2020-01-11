DATA Hits One Day Volume of $388,993.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, UEX and Bibox. During the last week, DATA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $388,993.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01993018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00184572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

