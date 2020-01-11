Datawallet Market Cap Hits $408,233.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Datawallet has a market cap of $408,233.00 and $47,492.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.01987601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00184903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.