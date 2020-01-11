DATx Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, DATx has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $265,930.00 and $118,989.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.01951529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00186266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00120596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, HADAX, Rfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

