Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.80. Daxor shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,055 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Daxor in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

