DCC (LON:DCC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,037.56 ($105.73).

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 6,506 ($85.58). The company had a trading volume of 144,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,509.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,824.96. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,110 ($80.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

