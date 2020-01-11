DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2,358.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, Kucoin, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

