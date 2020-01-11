Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 359,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,855. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 588.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.