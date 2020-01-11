Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0014

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Desire has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $14,045.00 and $4,195.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,078.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01766366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.65 or 0.03299613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00607893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00738184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00069278 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00439945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

