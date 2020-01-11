Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €16.16 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.16 ($18.79).

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

FRA:DTE traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching €14.76 ($17.17). 7,884,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.86 and a 200-day moving average of €15.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

