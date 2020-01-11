DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.80.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 627,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $9,254,429 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in DexCom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in DexCom by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.