Diamond Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $3,832.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005957 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,400,692 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

