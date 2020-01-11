DigixDAO Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $20.36 or 0.00250177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, Cobinhood and Binance. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and $361,045.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01966413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00186467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

