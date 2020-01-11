Dinero (DIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,305.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,305.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

