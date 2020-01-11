DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DPUKY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

