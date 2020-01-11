DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DPUKY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.
DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.