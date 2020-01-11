Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UFS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 739,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

