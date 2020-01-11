DubaiCoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $306,566.00 and $1,385.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021420 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.