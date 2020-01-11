Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.71% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $44,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. OTR Global raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

