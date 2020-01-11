DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $8,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

