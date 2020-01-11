Dynamite Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $242,166.00 and $523,307.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00009538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00326242 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012211 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002725 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 860,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,302 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.