Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.48. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.85.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
