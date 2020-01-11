Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.48. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.