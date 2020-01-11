e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.33. 280,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,709,258 shares of company stock valued at $58,674,937. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 297,267 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 428,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 590,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $8,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.