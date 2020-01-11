eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,933. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,517,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

