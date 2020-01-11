eBoost One Day Volume Reaches $79.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a market capitalization of $204,293.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00622882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009950 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000443 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

