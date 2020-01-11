Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of EAH stock remained flat at $GBX 251 ($3.30) during trading hours on Friday. 220,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
