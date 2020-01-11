Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH stock remained flat at $GBX 251 ($3.30) during trading hours on Friday. 220,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

