EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.44

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 7628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

